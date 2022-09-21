A man was arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of sedition after playing the harmonica at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II, under a colonial-era law that once outlawed insulting the Queen -- and has now been revived by authorities amid an ongoing crackdown.

Videos posted to social media show hundreds of people gathering outside the city's British consulate on Monday night to pay tribute to the Queen, as her funeral took place in London -- an event heavy with political significance in the former British colony, where mourning the monarch has become a subtle form of protest.

CNN's Kathleen Magramo and Simone McCarthy contributed reporting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.