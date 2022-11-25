A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the Societies Ordinance by failing to register the now-defunct "612 Humanitarian Relief Fund" that was partly used to pay protesters' legal and medical fees, the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts ruled.

CNN's Delia Gallagher and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.