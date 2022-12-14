Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Wednesday that a decision by police to ban a Tiananmen square vigil last year was "unlawful," thereby overturning an earlier conviction against jailed pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who helped organize the event.

For three decades, Hong Kong has been the only place on Chinese-controlled soil allowed to publicly commemorate the events in and around Tiananmen Square, during which unarmed mostly student protesters were massacred by Chinese troops in 1989. Victoria Park, a large swath of open area in the crowded Hong Kong city center, has been the default venue where the candle vigil has been held.

