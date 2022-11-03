Homes in predominately White neighborhoods are being assessed at twice the value of homes in communities of color with comparable amenities, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The report found that the racial gap in home values had increased by 75% in the last decade, underscoring numerous accounts from Black families in recent years that their homes were appraised at higher values when they removed all evidence from the house of their race. Some families also had White friends stand in for them during the appraisal to get a higher value. The practice is known as "whitewashing."