Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation

This image shows a bricked area outside a Florida home partially washed away, with just inches of sand left between the house and the beach below.

 WESH

Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore in southeast Florida.

Video from Volusia County shows homes crumbling, reduced to wreckage, as Nicole's waves erode the coastline. Separate video shows the county's beach safety office collapsing into the rising water.

