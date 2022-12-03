'Tis the season for gift giving -- hunting down the perfect presents for family and friends, and tracking the best deals so all the holiday cheer still fits into our snug budgets.

But many of us overlook the true cost of our gift giving traditions: Producing these goods and delivering them around the world releases a shocking amount of planet-warming emissions. And then there's the huge volume of waste: all the things which are eventually tossed into the trash during the holidays, from unwanted gifts to the packaging they arrive in.

