Historic moon mission troubleshoots fuel leak ahead of launch

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen on November 12 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is gearing up to launch a historic moon mission.

 Joel Kowsky/NASA

The historic Artemis I mission — an uncrewed test flight around the moon that will make use of the most powerful operational rocket in the world — could finally take flight this week, though the team is once again troubleshooting some issues in the lead-up to launch.

The NASA mission team began fueling the rocket Tuesday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of another launch attempt, which comes after weeks of battling various technical problems and setbacks that included the rocket withstanding a Category 1 hurricane. For hours, the fueling appeared to go smoothly, progressing further into the countdown than the two previous launch attempts.

