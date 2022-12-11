The Artemis I mission — a 25½-day uncrewed test flight around the moon meant to pave the way for future astronaut missions — is coming to an end as NASA's Orion spacecraft is expected to make an ocean splashdown Sunday.

The spacecraft is finishing the final stretch of its journey, closing in on the thick inner layer of Earth's atmosphere after traversing 239,000 miles (385,000 kilometers) between the moon and Earth. It's set to splash down at 12:40 p.m. ET Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's Baja California. NASA will air live coverage of the event, beginning at 11 a.m. ET Sunday.