The third time's the charm and now, NASA's mega rocket has made history.

The Artemis I mission launched on its journey to the moon Wednesday. Putting on a light show in the early morning skies over Cape Canaveral, Florida, the Space Launch System lifted the uncrewed Orion spacecraft up through the heavens.

