Alabama plans to execute on Thursday an inmate whose jury's 11-1 vote for a life sentence was overridden by the trial judge who opted instead for the death penalty, a practice the state has since repealed.

Kenneth Smith, convicted of capital murder for his role in the 1988 killing of Elizabeth Sennett, should not be executed, his attorneys argued in a filing before the US Supreme Court. If he was tried today and his jury came to the same conclusion, they said, Smith would not be qualified for execution -- not in Alabama or anywhere else, because no jurisdiction today allows the practice of judicial override.

Tags