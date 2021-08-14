High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN Aug 14, 2021 Aug 14, 2021 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti The aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake is seen on Aug. 14 in Les Cayes, Haiti. JCOM Haiti Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The US Geological Survey said it's likely that casualties are "high" after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti Saturday morning."High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," according to the USGS.Haiti's Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage. A tsunami threat was issued for the region, the US Tsunami Warning System reported. Waves as high as 3 meters (about 10 feet) above the tide level are possible along some of the country's coast.The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 13 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Sign up Manage your lists A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, left between 220,000 and 300,000 people dead and injured hundreds of thousands more.Haiti is in the cone of Tropical Storm Grace, and the storm could have an impact on the area from Monday into Tuesday, CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report. 