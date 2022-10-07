Herschel Walker's campaign fires its political director in key Georgia Senate race

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

Herschel Walker's Senate campaign cut ties with its political director on Wednesday, CNN has learned, the move coming just days after The Daily Beast reported that the Georgia Republican paid for a woman's abortion more than a decade ago.

The departure of Taylor Crowe, who previously held the same role on ex-GOP Sen. David Perdue's failed bid for Georgia governor this year, comes just weeks before Election Day in the crucial Senate contest against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. With an evenly split Senate, Republicans are hoping to flip the Georgia seat as they look to take control of the chamber.