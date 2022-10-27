Election 2022 Geogia Senate

 Megan Varner/AP

With less than two weeks until Election Day and Georgia voters casting early ballots in record numbers, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will be back on the trail Thursday followed again by clouds of scandal surrounding a new allegation he pressured a woman into having an abortion.

But even as the new claim shook up one of the closest and most consequential races of the midterms, Republican leaders' support for Walker has remained constant. The former football star, as he did following the first round of allegations from another woman, denied the new account.