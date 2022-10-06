Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments

Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast on October 6 that he paid for a woman's abortion in 2009.

 Meg Kinnard/AP

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day.

"This here, the abortion thing, is false. It's a lie," Walker told reporters following a campaign event in Wadley, Georgia.