If you have always suspected that you might just be a mosquito magnet, scientists now have evidence for you: Mosquitoes indeed are attracted to certain humans more than others, according to a new study.

A research team led by Leslie Vosshall, a professor at Rockefeller University and head of its laboratory of neurogenetics and behavior, sought to identify why certain people seem to draw more mosquitoes than others. The research findings were published in the journal Cell on October 18.