The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.

