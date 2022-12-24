Here's how to track Santa around the world, thanks to NORAD

22 Wing Canadian Forces Base in North Bay held it’s annul NORAD tracks Santa promotion. The local media were invited to the Operations floor to capture 22 Wing members in action while tracking Santa on his sleigh on Christmas evening. Photo credit: Corporal Rob Ouellette, Imagery Technician.

 North American Aerospace Defense Command

Santa Claus has packed his sleigh with toys for all the good kids and he has made sure the reindeer are secured for takeoff. Now, they are traveling around the world to visit millions of households.

While you are waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the air that means Santa is near, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has a tracking system to show the jolly man's progress worldwide.

