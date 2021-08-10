featured Here are the 19 Republican senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill By Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer and Kristin Wilson, CNN Aug 10, 2021 54 min ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The US Senate passed a historic, sweeping $1.2 trillion bipartisan package on Tuesday by a bipartisan majority vote of 69-30 to shore up the nation's crumbling infrastructure with funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid.It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces an uncertain future, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.Nineteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bipartisan infrastructure deal on Tuesday. They are: Roy Blunt of MissouriRichard Burr of North CarolinaBill Cassidy of LouisianaShelley Moore Capito of West VirginiaSusan Collins of MaineKevin Cramer of North DakotaMike Crapo of IdahoDeb Fischer of NebraskaLindsey Graham of South CarolinaChuck Grassley of IowaJohn Hoeven of North DakotaSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of KentuckyLisa Murkowski of AlaskaRob Portman of OhioJim Risch of IdahoMitt Romney of UtahDan Sullivan of AlaskaThom Tillis of North CarolinaRoger Wicker of MississippiThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Government And Public Administration Government Organizations - Us Legislation Political Organizations Politics Us Congress Us Political Parties Us Republican Party Us Senate Roy Blunt Missouririchard Burr North Cassidy Carolinabill Louisianashelley Moore Capito More News News featured Kathy Hochul will take over as New York governor By Chandelis Duster and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN 27 min ago 0 Business Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax and One America News for 'barrage of lies' targeting the company By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business 44 min ago 0 News featured Here are the 19 Republican senators who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill By Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer and Kristin Wilson, CNN 54 min ago 0 News breakingfeaturedtop story New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign By Gregory Krieg and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.