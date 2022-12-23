A statue of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were used without her consent in crucial medical research, will replace a monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Roanoke, Virginia.

Lacks, a Black mother of five receiving treatment for cervical cancer at John Hopkins Hospital, was undergoing radium treatments in 1951 when tissue from her cancer was removed and sent to another doctor's lab without her consent. Cancer researcher George Gey used Lack's tissue to cultivate a line of cells that are still used in medical research today. The hospital says on its website that while "the collection and use of Henrietta Lacks' cells in research was an acceptable and legal practice in the 1950s, such a practice would not happen today without the patient's consent."