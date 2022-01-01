He went to 7-Eleven for chocolate milk and left with a million bucks By Nadeem Muaddi, CNN Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Virginia dad's chocolate milk run turned into a $1 million windfall.Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield went to a local 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk for his kids when he decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket, Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday.The ticket, a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot, turned out to be a top prize winner. Willoughby is the second player to win the top prize for this game. There is one more top-prize winning ticket somewhere out there.The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000, lottery officials said. The lucky father was given the choice of taking the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before taxes. He chose the latter.Although it's not $1 million, it can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Consumer Products Dairy Products Food And Drink Food Products Kinds Of Foods And Beverages Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries Sweets And Desserts 