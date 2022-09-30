Rob Cohen had been waiting for the perfect moment to propose -- and that moment dawned on him as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.

Cohen had a feeling that the site of his first date with Mary Fixl -- along Lake Eola in Orlando -- would soon be flooded by the monster storm. So, he rushed his partner out to the spot on Wednesday as it was starting to rain.

CNN's Ryan Young and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.