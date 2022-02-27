He just won a $10 million lottery for the second time By Emmy Abbassi, CNN Feb 27, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For Juan Hernandez, it wasn't just beginner's luck...The man from Uniondale, New York, recently won a $10 million lottery prize, three years after winning another prize for the same amount.In fact, Hernandez told New York Lottery officials on Tuesday that he's "still trying to spend the $10 million" he won in 2019. The first time Hernandez won, he was playing a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. This time, he won on a Deluxe scratch-off.He opted to collect his latest prize in a single lump sum payment of $6,510,000. The odds of winning the top prize on Deluxe is 1 in 3,521,600, according to the New York Lottery. Of course, the odds of winning the lottery twice is exponentially higher.But it's not as uncommon as you might think. Last October, a Maryland man won a $2 million lottery for the second time. And in August, a South Carolina man won a $3 million lottery just 11 days after winning $40,000.It's unclear if Hernandez will continue playing the lottery, but the third time's a charm.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries Lottery Juan Hernandez Odds Economics Sport New York Prize Cable News Network Official 