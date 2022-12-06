Officials in Hawaii have activated the state's National Guard to help in the response to the eruption of Mauna Loa, whose lava has been steadily oozing toward a critical highway for days.

The fountains of lava that have been shooting from the volcano over the past week are not a threat to communities or property, officials have maintained. Still, the eruption of the world's largest active volcano has put residents and officials on edge as molten rock continues to flow toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway, threatening to shutter at least part of the shortest route linking the east and west sides of the Big Island.

