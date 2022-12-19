Harvey Weinstein is convicted of 3 of 7 charges, including rape, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein (left) is pictured here with his attorney Mark Werksman at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on October 2022.

[Breaking news update, published at 7:46 p.m. ET]

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of three of seven charges against him, including rape, Monday in a Los Angeles sexual assault trial in which prosecutors said he used his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

