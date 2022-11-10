Harvard museum will return Native American hair samples, apologizes for 'complicity' in objectification of Native peoples

A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts in October 2016. The Peabody apologized Thursday for its "complicity" in the objectification of Native peoples.

 Charles Krupa/AP

A Harvard University museum apologized Thursday for its "complicity" in the objectification of Native peoples and will return hair clippings of about 700 Native American children who were forced to attend United States boarding schools in the 1930's.

"The Peabody Museum apologizes to Indigenous families and tribal nations for our complicity in the objectification of Native peoples and for our more than 80-year possession of hair taken from their relatives," the museum said in a statement.

CNN's Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.