The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said "we know a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change" after they were honored in New York for their work on racial justice and mental health.

Prince Harry and Meghan were in the Big Apple to receive the 2022 Ripple of Hope award on Tuesday night from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization (RFKHR).

CNN's Max Foster, Julian Cummings and Sabrina Souza contributed to this report.

