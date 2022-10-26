Biden

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, seen here on October 4 in Washington, DC, will announce rebate awards for school districts across the country that will support the purchase of nearly 2,500 school buses -- most of which will be electric,

 Susan Walsh/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce rebate awards for school districts across the country that will support the purchase of nearly 2,500 school buses -- most of which will be electric, the White House said. The funding is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.

Speaking in Seattle on Wednesday, Harris "will announce nearly $1 billion in total awards from the EPA's Clean School Bus program to deliver 2,468 electric and low-emission buses to school districts across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and a number of tribal run or tribal serving schools," White House senior adviser and infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday afternoon. "The vast majority of those buses, 95% will be purely electric."