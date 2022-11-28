First on CNN: Harris and Macron to strengthen working relationship with NASA headquarters visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at NASA headquarters on Wednesday.

 Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at NASA headquarters on Wednesday as part of Macron's state visit this week, US and French officials told CNN.

The NASA visit -- which will include a working meeting and a briefing by US space officials -- will highlight a deepening French-American partnership on space and the budding relationship between Harris and Macron, who developed a visibly chummy chemistry during Harris's five-day trip to Paris last year.