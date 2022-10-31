Halloween Powerball drawing offers the ultimate treat: an estimated $1 billion jackpot

A pedicab rides past advertisements for the Powerball lottery on July 29 in New York. The Halloween Powerball drawing offers the ultimate treat: an estimated $1 billion jackpot.

 John Smith/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images

While hordes of children take to the streets to hunt for sugary sweets this Halloween, it's the grown ups who could be vying for the real treat: an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

After no lucky winner was able to snag the grand prize in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot shot up to a $1 billion prize for only the second time in the Powerball's 30-year history, according to the lottery.

