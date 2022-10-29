Haitian politician shot dead, as violent gangs and political turmoil push country to the 'edge of collapse'

Haitian politician Eric Jean Baptiste was killed outside his home in the capital Port-au-Prince, and pictured, protesters put up barricades made with burning tires in support of police officers not far from the airport junction in Port-au-Prince on September 14, 2020.

 REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A Haitian politician has been shot dead outside his home, authorities have said, as international concerns intensify over the gang violence, political turmoil and humanitarian crises that have seized control of the country.

Eric Jean Baptiste was killed on Friday night outside his home in the capital Port-au-Prince, local police told CNN.

CNN's Angus Watson, Emmet Lyons and Arnaud Siad contributed reporting