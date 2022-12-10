Attorneys representing the brother of Hae Min Lee, the teenager whose 1999 killing was investigated on the hit podcast "Serial," requested a redo of the hearing in which a judge vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed.

Syed had been accused of killing the teen and served more than 20 years in prison before his release in September. The judge's decision to vacate the conviction came nearly eight years after the podcast dug into the case and raised questions about the conviction and Syed's legal representation.