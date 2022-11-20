Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say

A general view of Club Q as police responded to a mass shooting there on Sunday.

 Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. He used a long rifle in the shooting, and two firearms were found at the scene, Vasquez said.

CNN's Casey Tolan, Sam Fossum and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.