Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany By Nina Avramova, CNN Jan 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said. google Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said.A police spokesman told CNN that the perpetrator, described as a young man, was dead. His cause of death is not known.At this stage, officers cannot determine a motive for the incident, nor is the exact number of the injured known, the spokesman added.A large-scale police operation is underway. "Police and emergency services are on the scene," Mannheim Police said in a tweet.This is a breaking news story, more to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Continents And Regions Europe Germany Western Europe Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Law Enforcement Policing And Police Forces Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses School Violence Shootings Societal Issues Society Violence In Society Spokesman Police Cable News Network Weaponry Law Scientific Terms Gunman University Of Heidelberg Motive More News News Virginia school districts sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order making mask mandate optional By Paradise Afshar, CNN 21 min ago 0 News New York Mayor to unveil plan to combat gun violence later today, city official says By Dakin Andone and Laura Ly, CNN 28 min ago 0 News LA school district will require students to wear better masks for classes and sports By Stella Chan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Pets Orphaned 1-Pound Kitten Gets Adopted By a 160-Pound Great Dane | The Dodo Little But Fierce 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines ‘La Brea’ Set to Return to Australia to Film Second Season Orphaned 1-Pound Kitten Gets Adopted By a 160-Pound Great Dane | The Dodo Little But Fierce Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany CBS News Launches Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate and Studio {{title}} Latest Virginia school districts sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order making mask mandate optional New York Mayor to unveil plan to combat gun violence later today, city official says LA school district will require students to wear better masks for classes and sports What we know about the four ex-police officers charged in George Floyd's death Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools names new principal and new deputy superintendentTeen killed by vehicle turning into parking space in Snellville, police sayFive Gwinnett football players among early entrants into NFL DraftMan involved in standoff with Gwinnett SWAT officers at Norcross-area apartment complex arrested early TuesdayGwinnett's Piedmont Eastside Medical Center will no longer permit cloth masks for visitors; medical masks now requiredThere will be no trash or recycling pickups in unincorporated Gwinnett on Monday; service will be delayed one day throughout weekTrickum Middle School honors former teacher by dedicating walking trail in her honorKyle ParrottFormer Norcross police officer arrested for pandering for sex, improperly using databases while in uniformAndy Dyer, only head football coach in Archer history, announces resignation CollectionsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 17WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 17ON THE MARKET: This modern farmhouse in Sugar Hill features fully-appointed apartment above detached garageON THE MARKET: The views from this home on Lake Lanier have us ready for summerIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 10-16Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 16, 2022GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 21-23PHOTOS: Scenes from the Georgia Gwinnett College 2022 Spring Nurse Dedication ceremonyPHOTOS: Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving ChampionshipsPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 17 CommentedDemocrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside closes his office through January because of COVID (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2)Poway synagogue shooter sentenced to second life sentence (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: It's been exactly one year since President Biden took office. Do you think he is doing a good job? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes, he is doing a great job. No, he is doing a terrible job. He's doing an OK job but he could do better. He's not doing a very good job but I am rooting for him. I really don't have an opinion about this. Ask me again next year. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.