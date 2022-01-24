Gunman dead after shooting at University of Heidelberg in Germany

A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said.

 google

A lone gunman injured several people in a shooting in an auditorium at the University of Heidelberg, in south west Germany on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman told CNN that the perpetrator, described as a young man, was dead. His cause of death is not known.

At this stage, officers cannot determine a motive for the incident, nor is the exact number of the injured known, the spokesman added.

A large-scale police operation is underway.

"Police and emergency services are on the scene," Mannheim Police said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.