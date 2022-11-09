Guangzhou locks down second district as China's Covid outbreak widens

Law enforcers wearing white hazmat suits prepare to transfer residents in blue protective clothing at a high-risk neighborhood in Guangzhou on November 5.

China's southern metropolis of Guangzhou has locked down a second district, as authorities rush to stamp out a widening Covid outbreak and avoid activating the kind of citywide lockdown that devastated Shanghai earlier this year.

Guangzhou reported 2,637 local infections on Tuesday, accounting for nearly one third of new cases across China, which is experiencing a six-month high in infections nationwide.

