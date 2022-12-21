Groundbreaking Mars mission comes to an end

After making groundbreaking discoveries about the mysterious interior of the red planet, the InSight lander's mission has officially ended. NASA's InSight Mars lander took this selfie on April 24.

 NASA/JPL-Caltech

The stationary lander spent nearly 1,500 days on Mars. Mission managers declared the program's end on Wednesday after the lander failed to respond to two messages from mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

