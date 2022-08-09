Grand jury declines to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the death of Emmett Till

A Mississippi grand jury declines to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the White woman whose accusations led to the brutal death of 14-year-old Emmett Till. The teen is pictured here with his mother at home in Chicago.

 TNS/ABACA via Reuters

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the White woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of making advances toward her nearly 70 years ago, allegations that led to the Black teen's brutal death.

A Leflore County grand jury last week heard seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses but said there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter, according to a statement from District Attorney Dewayne Richardson.

