Graham seeks stay of ruling requiring him to testify before Fulton County grand jury

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, pictured here, on May 25 in Washington, DC is asking a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear next week before a Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury until he can appeal, according to a new court filing.

 Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images

Graham has argued that he should not be forced to testify before the grand jury, which is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 results, because his actions surrounding Georgia's election were related to legislative activity and should be protected under the Speech and Debate clause.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz, Jason Morris and Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

