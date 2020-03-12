An announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp's office Thursday confirmed the first death from the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Georgia.
The 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7.
"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," Kemp said. "I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."
The Georgia Department of Public Health said, in addition to being infected with the coronavirus, this individual also had "underlying medical conditions."
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual, and the hospital staff who cared for him,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “Governor Kemp, DPH, the Coronavirus Task Force, and federal partners continue to work together around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."
Kemp's office originally scheduled a press conference to address the state's response at 1 p.m.. That has since been pushed to 3 p.m.
