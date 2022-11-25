A good Samaritan, who was at the right place at the right time, and a team of New York City officers who rushed on scene rescued a man who fell on the subway tracks just seconds before an incoming train arrived, police said.

Two officers from the NYPD's 25th Precinct were in the middle of a platform inspection Thursday evening on the 6 line at the East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue subway station when commuters informed them a man had fallen on the train tracks of another platform, the department told CNN in a statement.