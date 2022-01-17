Bethel Park head football coach Brian DeLallo tweeted to his players that Monday's weightlifting workout was cancelled due to the expected severe weather and to help others shovel their driveway instead.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While a number of activities were cancelled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.
More than 6″ of snow blanketed Western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Before the snow started to fall, Bethel Park head football coach Brian DeLallo relayed a message to his players through social media.
On Twitter, DeLallo said that Monday’s weightlifting workout was cancelled due to the expected severe weather.
He then said to “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”
Lastly, DeLallo told his players not to accept any money, allowing the driveway shoveling to serve as Monday’s workout.
