WORD OF THE DAY:
Vacillate: [ vas-uh-leyt ] (verb) to waver in mind or opinion; be indecisive or irresolute: His tendency to vacillate makes him a poor leader.
TV TRIVIA:
The British game show "Family Fortunes" is based on what popular American game show?
A."The Newlywed Game"
B."$25,000 Pyramid"
C."Password"
D."Family Feud"
(answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW:
11: 11% of people are left-handed.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
Aug. 24, 79 AD: On Aug. 24, after centuries of dormancy, Mount Vesuvius erupts in southern Italy, devastating the prosperous Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum and killing thousands.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAY:
Author John Green (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"I have no methods; all I do is accept people as they are." - Joan Rivers
TRIVIA ANSWER:
"Family Feud"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.