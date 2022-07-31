Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Monday told the Iranian regime, "Go to hell," just days after authorities informed her a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle was arrested in the Brooklyn neighborhood where she lives with her family, including her stepchildren.

Authorities are investigating whether the man in custody was there to harm her, a law enforcement official told CNN.

CNN's Liam Reilly, Brianna Keilar and John Avlon contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.