The world's wildlife populations plummeted by an average of 69% between 1970 and 2018, a dangerous decline resulting from climate change and other human activity, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) warned in a report Thursday.

WWF tracked global changes in the abundance of wildlife across land, air and water of nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 vertebrate species between 1970 and 2018. It used a dataset known as the Living Planet Index (LPI), which it has collated with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) since 1998 and updates every two years.