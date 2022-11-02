The climate crisis is touching nearly every region of the world. But perhaps one of the most visible indicators of its impact is its effect on Earth's iconic glaciers, a major source of freshwater supply. Glaciers have been melting at a breakneck pace in recent decades, leading to around 20% of global sea level rise since 2000.

Now researchers at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization have found that glaciers in one-third of the planet's most beautiful parks and protected areas are set to disappear by 2050 -- whether or not global warming is slowed.

Tags