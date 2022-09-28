Ginni Thomas meets with January 6 committee

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, will be interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol this week.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is meeting with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Thursday.

When entering her voluntary interview, Thomas declined to tell CNN why she felt the need to speak to the committee and instead said, "thank you for being here."

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Ariane de Vogue and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.