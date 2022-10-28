Ghostly figures emerge from Pillars of Creation in new Webb telescope image

NASA's Webb Reveals Dust, Structure in Pillars of Creation.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

The James Webb Space Telescope has glimpsed the dark side of the usually ethereal Pillars of Creation, located 6,500 light-years away in the Eagle Nebula.

Last week, the space observatory showcased a scintillating near-infrared view of the iconic towers, which are made of interstellar dust and gas and glimmer with young stars.