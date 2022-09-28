1230435306

Stickers for Georgia voters are seen in this January 5, 2021 file photo.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.

"The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct in Antrim County, Michigan, and Clark County, Nevada," elections board Chairman William Duffey Jr. said, citing two other places where pro-Trump operatives gained access to voting systems with the help of sympathetic local elections officials after the 2020 election.

