Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is getting a tax break in 2022 on a Texas home intended for primary residence.

Republican Herschel Walker is getting a tax break intended only for a primary residence this year on his home in the Dallas, Texas, area, despite running for Senate in Georgia.

Publicly available tax records reviewed by CNN's KFile show Walker is listed to get a homestead tax exemption in Texas in 2022, saving the Senate candidate approximately $1,500 and potentially running afoul of both Texas tax rules and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office.

