Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker described himself as living in Texas during 2022 campaign speech

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, here in Carrollton, Georgia on October 11, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, facing renewed and growing questions about his residency in the final week of the runoff campaign, described himself during a campaign speech in January as living in Texas and said he decided to run for Georgia's Senate seat while at his Texas "home," according to a CNN KFile review of his campaign speeches.

Georgia Democrats have called for an investigation by state officials into Walker's residency after CNN's KFile reported last week that Walker was getting a tax break in Texas intended for a primary residence, possibly running afoul of Texas tax law and some rules for establishing Georgia residency for voting and running for office.