Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, announced on September 23 that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following a data breach. Raffensperger is seen here in December 2020.

 Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election.

Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a day, according to Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson with Raffensperger's office. After the equipment is installed, it will be tested and ready in time for early voting in the 2022 midterm, Hassinger told CNN.

CNN's Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

